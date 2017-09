ARKLATEX DNA Interest Group meeting August 7th, 2017

ARKLATEX DNA Interest Group to meet on September 13th The ARKLATEX DNA Interest Group will meet on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm in the large meeting room of the Broadmoor library, 1212 Capt. Shreve Drive. Basic and advanced information on DNA testing from AncestryDNA and Family Tree DNA will be included along with information on using third party DNA tool GedMatch. No prior experience or knowledge of DNA testing or Genetic Genealogy is required. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information contact: Jim Jones, phone (318) 773-7406 or email jgjones09@gmail.com.