Give for Good raises more than $1.66 million dollars for 172 local charities May 8th, 2017

Community Raises More Than $1.66 million in 24 hours 172 local nonprofits benefit One week after Give for Good! The excitement from the 24-hour day of giving continues. The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is thrilled to announce that the community raised $1.66 million for 172 local nonprofits in a single day. Holy Angels was the top earner in both dollars and donors, with $238,576.49 and 275 donors. The organizations with the second and third most donors were Robinson Film Center with 257 and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana with 187. The organizations with the second and third most dollars raised were the Film Prize Foundation at $92,898.51 and Community Renewal International at $73,752.76. In all, 7,445 gifts were given to benefit our area. Importantly, 67% of all donors on Give for Good Day were first-time givers to a specific nonprofit. “One of our goals in hosting Give for Good Day is to encourage new donors for our local nonprofits, so we are thrilled with this result,” said Paula Hickman, Community Foundation executive director. This online giving day captured the generous spirit of our community. During the day, 48 events were hosted throughout our community to celebrate our spirit of philanthropy. From exercise classes at the YMCA to happy hours with Goodwill and Volunteers for Youth Justice, nonprofits along with the businesses that sponsored them came together to celebrate their accomplishments and educate the public on ongoing community needs. The event began on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 12 a.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. During these hours, dollars raised through The Community Foundation’s giving website, were amplified with cash and prizes from a $231,031 Lagniappe Fund. The Community Foundation committed $100,000 to this Fund, with special thanks to the other Lagniappe Fund donors: Grayson Foundation; Powers Foundation; CSRA, INC; Heard, McElroy & Vestal; Whole Foods; donor advised funds at The Community Foundation; and individual donors