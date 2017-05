American Legion hosts July 4th Celebration April 25th, 2017

American Legion hosts July 4th Celebration The general public is invited to come and be a part of the “July 4th Celebration” to be held at the American Legion Post 14 located at 5315 South Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. As we celebrate our country’s birthday, I’m sure that we all have that favorite childhood memory of our family and friends celebrating this great holiday. As a veterans organization, this holiday is very special to us. If it weren’t for our veterans, we would not be having this holiday. We want this to be a Family Fun Day for our members, families, friends and the community as well. This will be a one day event with activities outdoors for the entire family, including food, music, fun and ending the day with a fireworks display. The festivities begin at 4pm. Admission is FREE. Flags will be waving and our pride will be high! With gates opening at 4 pm, this will give those a chance to eat lunch with their family and come celebrate the rest of the day with the American Legion and veterans. We encourage you to bring your lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and enjoy the evening and see our grounds overlooking beautiful Cross Lake. Restroom Facilities are available. We have a Memorial Brick Garden honoring those who served and a World War II Torpedo on display at the point. A Fireworks Display will take place at 9 pm. For more info call 318-635-8186 M-F from 8am to 4pm or find us on Facebook @ American Legion Post 14, Shreveport, La.