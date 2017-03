The Colors of Chorale Concert on April 9th March 29th, 2017

The Colors of Chorale Performance on Sunday, April 9th Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 8895 Youree Drive in Shreveport will host the Shreveport Regional Chorale’s “The Colors of Chorale – a Choral Spring Bouquet” concert performance on Sunday April 9th beginning at 3 pm. This performance is under the direction of Dr. Dan Gibbs with Aaron D. Wilson, accompanist. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.