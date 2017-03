FREE Head and Neck Cancer Screenings on April 7th March 22nd, 2017

Free Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Screenings Scheduled

at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center On April 7 In 2017, it is estimated that there will be more than 120,000 new cases of oral, head and neck cancer diagnosed, and unfortunately, many individuals will not be aware of their cancer until it has reached an advanced stage. Oral, head and neck cancers are now ranked in the top five cancers worldwide. The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA), along with more than 400 national and international screening sites, is urging individuals to get screened for oral, head and neck cancers during the 19th annual Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Week® (OHANCAW®), being held April 2-9. Feist-Weiller Cancer Center will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings during OHANCAW®, which is sponsored by the HNCA. Free cancer screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 7 at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, located at 1501 Kings Highway.

For more information or to sign up for a screening, please call Feist-Weiller at (318) 675-6262. “LSU Health Shreveport urges our community members to participate in our free head and neck screening. Individuals will receive a thorough exam and learn more of the symptoms of head and neck cancers, which include: a lump or a sore that does not heal, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. These symptoms may also be caused by other, less serious conditions. However, it’s important to get screened right away,” said Dr. Cherie-Ann Nathan, director of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology at Feist-Weiller and chairman of Otolaryngology at LSU Health Shreveport. “For our community members who are tobacco users or who have the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), we strongly urge each individual to get screened as both are high risk factors for oral, head and neck cancers.” Oral, Head and Neck Cancers are common forms of cancers affecting any part of the oral cavity, pharynx, throat, thyroid and larynx (voice box). Regular check-ups can detect the early stages of head and neck cancers or conditions that may lead to it. For those cancers caught at a later stage, treatment is available and may require various combinations of surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. More information regarding the signs, symptoms and risk factors associated with oral, head and neck cancer can be found at www.headandneck.org .