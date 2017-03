Free Shredding Event on April 29th in Shreveport to help stop Fraud and Scams March 15th, 2017

Free Shredding Event on April 29th in Shreveport As part of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, AARP will host a “Free Shredding Event” on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Southern Hills Park and Recreation Center located at 1002 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, LA 71118. There will be available a one-site shredding truck, compliments of Shred-It, to provide free of charge shredding services. The purpose of this event, open to the public, is to help stop scams and fight back against fraud. For more information, call 1-866-448-3620