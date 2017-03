12th annual NW Louisiana Veterans Job and Resource Fair to be held on May 18th March 14th, 2017

The Louisiana Workforce Commission, Coordinating and Development Corporation, City of Bossier, City of Shreveport, and Bossier Chamber of Commerce present the 12th Annual Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Job & Resource Fair

This event will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on 620 Benton Road in Bossier City, La 71111, on Thursday 10 AM - 2PM, May 18th, 2017.

ACTIVE DUTY, VETERANS, GUARD & RESERVES, and ALL OTHER MILITARY I.D. CARD HOLDERS are invited all day.

This event will beOPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC FROM NOON TO 2 PM .

For more information contact Nakeeta Demery at (318) 676-7748 or by email at NDEMERY@LWC.LA.GOV