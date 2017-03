2017 Silver Pages - senior resource directory is now available March 1st, 2017

2017 edition of Silver Pages Senior Resource Directory is now available! The 2017 edition of Silver Pages, by the publishers of the award-winning The Best of Times newsmagazine, is hot off the presses and currently available to area residents. Silver Pages is the only comprehensive senior resource directory printed in Northwest Louisiana for mature adults. This 15th edition has been completely updated with a new user-friendly layout and presented in full color on high gloss paper. Copies are now available for “free pickup” at 522 distribution locations in Northwest Louisiana, including the Caddo Council on Aging office, Bossier Council on Aging office, Krogers, Brookshires, Super One Stores, Willis Knighton Health System facilities, and many other locations in Northwest Louisiana. Copies will also be available at senior events held throughout the year in Shreveport and Bossier City area. The 2017 Silver Pages is the result of three months of research and hard work that included some redesign, but the largest amount of updated information. Our senior resource directory is our most popular publication according to our readers. Seniors, retirees, veterans, family members, referral sources, and a host of professionals use this popular directory throughout the year as a convenient source of information and reference to help find providers, businesses, suppliers, agencies, and organizations for needed services, products, and information. The entire Silver Pages senior resource directory is also available for free download or viewing on our website at www.TheBestOfTimesNews.com as well as viewable from The Best of Times APP on apple and android devices. If you have questions about the Silver Pages or The Best of Times , please contact Gary Calligas at (318) 636-5510 or email Gary.Calligas@gmail.com .