Antiques and Keepsake Faire on March 31st and April 1st February 14th, 2017

The Woman’s Department Club Presents and invites you to participate and attend our 10th Antiques and Keepsake Faire Friday, March 31, 2017 9:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, April 1, 2017 9:00am – 4:00pm Open to the Public – No admission Fee 802 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA For booth reservations, contact Shirley Kelley 318-222-4186 wdc_wdc@aol.com Vendors, Antique Dealers, Antiques, Furniture, Crystal, China, Kitchen wares, Jewelry, Linens, Books, Silver items And much more!!