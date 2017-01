Balance Does Matter "Free" seminar begins on March 2nd January 31st, 2017

The Caddo Council on Aging along with the LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Allied Health Professions will host a free educational seminar “Balance Does Matter” beginning on Thursday, March 2nd from 6 to 8 pm at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall located at 6012 Youree Drive in Shreveport. Additional seminar sessions will take place on Thursdays, March 9th, March 16th, and March 23 rd from 6 to 8 pm at the same meeting location.

The seminar is free and open to the public, but you must a reserve your seat as space is limited. Call today at 318-676-7900.