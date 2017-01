Health and Wellness Expo to be held on February 11th in Shreveport January 13th, 2017

Health and Wellness Expo 2017 to be held on Saturday, February 11 th in Shreveport KTAL-NBC6 and Fit for Life will be hosting a one-day event dedicated to health, wellness, and fitness on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 9 am to 6 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center located at Caddo Street in downtown Shreveport. Admission to the expo is FREE to the public. During the expo, there will be ongoing presentations on health, wellness, and fitness topics. Over 100 businesses will participate to provide attendees with information about their products and services. KTAL-NBC6 will launch a 3 month weight loss competition between 5 lucky contestants by following their weight loss journey. For more information about this expo, please call 318-294-0445. This expo is dedicated to make Shreveport, Bossier, and the entire ArkLaTex healthier in 2017 and beyond.