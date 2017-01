Community-wide Public Forum on Homelessness on January 27th January 5th, 2017

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. 54th Louisiana District Conference Co-Sponsor Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce Community-wide Public Forum Homelessness: Can I Make A Difference? 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 Samís Town Convention Center 315 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101 Moderator Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon National 3rd Vice President Full Gospel Baptist Church HOMELESSNESS PANELIST Dr. Dean Robinson New Orleans VA Medical Center Director of Mental Health Services Bonnie Moore City of Shreveport Department of Community Development Executive Director Christa Pazzaglia HOPE Connections Executive Director For more information, contact Dock Voorhies at 780-7144 or dockvoorhies@bellsouth.net