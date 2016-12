Here is the Boomer Trivia Quiz for your enjoyment July 9th, 2016

The Best of Times Boomer Trivia Quiz July 9, 2016

1. Growing up as a teenage, everyone enjoyed the newest breakfast treat introduced in 1964, which was what item? 2. What was new food product which used this slogan in the early 1960s "What builds strong bodies 12 ways?





3. From 1949 to around 1975, the popular Pogo, the comic strip character ran in newspapers throughout the world…Pogo, the possum, said time and time again in the comic, 'We have met the enemy and....(continue this statement)



4. From 1956 to 1970, after a popular evening 15 minute news broadcast, the commentators would end their show with “Good night, David, ……what was the response?



5. Another popular slogan of a product was “You'll wonder where the yellow went”….so what was the conclusion of the slogan...







6. What year did the East Germans erect the famous Berlin Wall?



7. A familiar phrase used in the playground for kids in 1960s….”Liar, liar... (complete the phrase)



8. Reading the comic books, and watching movies and TV shows about Superman…we heard the dialogue of the announcer “Meanwhile, back in Metropolis, Superman fights a never ending battle

for truth, justice and..... (continue this statement).



9. As children watching black and white TVS during 1947 to 1960…..in the late afternoon, we heard the announcer say “Hey kids! What time is it? “ (What was their response?)..



10. What NFL quarterback appeared in a television commercial wearing women's

stockings?... (Name, year, and type of pantyhose)



11. The product of Brylcream popular in the 1950s and 60s, developed in Great Britain, had a slogan to remember... What was the slogan of Brylcream?



12. What was the first TV show to have shown a married couple sleeping in the same bed? 13. Before Robin Williams, Peter Pan was played by whom?



14. Name the Beatles members of their musical group?





15. Another TV commercial very popular starting in 1933 and forward was “ I'm strong to the finish..” (and continues with the following saying).



16. A very popular TV show in the 1960s had the introduction “When it's least expected, you're elected, you're the star today. (continue the saying)_



17. When M & M’s were first introduced in 1941…they was so popular because they?

18. What was one of the most popular candy in the 1950s and 1960s which kids enjoyed during recess? 19. Decision making by kids in the 1950s and 1960s, was by the following popular way? 20. What was a duck and Cover Drill in the 1960s? 21. For those savvy students in the 1960s, when tests where passed out via mimeographed paper, what did these savvy students do? 22. Who was the first American astronaut to orbit the earth? 23. What was the first James Bond movie in 1962? 24. What Olympic sport did “Bruce Jenner” win a Gold Olympic Record in 1976? 25. In 1962, Sam Walton opened his first Wal-mart store in what city? 26. What year did The Andy Griffith Show debut on Television? 27. Everyone wanted a touch tone telephone, when did ATT introduce them to the public, what year were they introduced to the public? 28. Before this year, the US Postal service did not have zip codes to mail letters, but just street address and city and state, so what year were ZIP CODES introduced? 29. What drug did Time Magazine put on the cover of its April 7, 1967 issue? 30. If you were lucky and had wealthy parents and were driving age, what was the dream car that was introduced in 1964 that you really wanted to own?