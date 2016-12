Golden Days Matinee program at Sci-Port



In partnership with The Best of Times, Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center’s Golden Days Matinee program is available on weekdays from 1 to 4 pm, for adults age 55 years and up.

For $9 per person, senior adults may enjoy: an IMAX film screening; a one-topping frozen yogurt from Counter Culture @ Sci-Port; free admission to Sci-Port galleries; a 10% discount at Discoveries Unlimited gift shop and a small variety of card and table games.



For more information and to schedule your group’s visit call (318) 424-8660. Groups of 80 or more people may request to see an IMAX film from our library.



In response to Sci-Port’s strategic plan which includes a focus on science literacy for adults, the Lifelong Learning program was initiated in 2009. Look for Sci-Port’s Lifelong Learning logo, which indicates programs, presentations or activities that are designed for adults to further their science education in a fun, informal way.



Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center is a 92,000 square-foot science and entertainment center featuring 290 hands-on exhibits, 70 interactive programs and demonstrations, a Space Center and Space Dome Planetarium, IMAX Dome Theatre, gift shop and café. Sci-Port is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. From September through February, Sci-Port’s hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m. From March through August, Sci-Port is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m. For information regarding hours, IMAX showings or special programs, call (318) 424-3466, toll free at (877) 724-7678 or visit http://www.sciport.org/.