Exhibit Booths available at 2025 Senior Day Expo on October 30th

July 24, 2025

If you business, organization, or agency wishes to be an exhibitor at the 15th annual Senior Day Expo to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 9 am to 3 pm at Live! Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana, please contact gary.calligas@gmail.com