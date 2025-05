Annual Spring Garden Tour on May 31 st and June 1 st in Shreveport area The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour, Le Tour des Jardins on May 31 and June 1, 2025. This year’s garden tour will take you through five beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport, Bossier and Benton. Tour hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 31, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 1. Advance Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the LSU AgCenter at 2408 East 70 th in Shreveport and at the Benton Courthouse at 204 Burt Blvd., Suite 440 in Benton. Tickets can also be purchased at the Master Gardener office at the Red River Research Station or by calling (318) 408-0984 and online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . They may also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15. Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour: Ginger & Robert Boukhari Garden. This Benton, Louisiana garden features large raised vegetable and herb beds in the backyard with various fruit trees such as hardy orange, pear, Anna apple, peach, fig and Key Lime trees. Bonus features include a small pasture for sheep, a large chicken coop and housing for rabbits. Virginia Moore Garden. Located in North Bossier, this whimsical cottage garden has a large variety of perennials, annuals and pollinators. The ‘show’ is in the backyard where a beautiful gazebo takes center stage as well as a fairy garden. There are fence-lined gardens with grandchildren’s art as well. JoAnn & Buzz Wheless Garden. Located on Cross Lake, this garden features a large glass greenhouse and koi pond with many water plants, as well as maple trees, Rose of Sharon, and olive tree, an unusual mulberry tree, and much more. The lake view just adds to this exceptional garden. Ann & Cody Green Garden. Located in Pierremont, this garden has many perennial pollinators planted with a mix of natives and non-natives. Organic gardening is practiced in the backyard vegetable garden, complete with a compost barrel. The chicken coop and children’s area are a nice surprise. A rainwater collection system is along the side walkway. Kerry & Scott Friestad Garden. A Spring Lake charmer! This cottage-like garden contains what seems like one of everything including native, annual, perennial and pollinator plants. Many beds are quite large, providing eye-catching areas all around. A separate garden shed provides the backyard with whimsical hardscape. A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased at this location using credit/debit cards. Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com .