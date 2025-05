Open House at C. E. Byrd High School June 7 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm Stop by Byrd’s campus to visit with former faculty, graduates and friends. Throughout the day, there will be assemblies and pep-rallies highlighting all of the fun and school spirit we remember from our days at Byrd! Food trucks will be at the school if you want to grab lunch! There will also be historic memorabilia displayed throughout the school for viewing.