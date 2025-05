C. E. Byrd High School - Centennial 5K Race June 7 @ 7:30 am - 9:30 am On the morning of June 7, the Byrd Alumni Association will host a 5K walk/run at the school to start the day! Runners, walkers, families and spectators can enjoy some exercise and entertainment throughout the neighborhood surrounding Byrd. The run will begin and end at the school and surrounding streets will be closed for the race. Sign in for race will begin at 7am and the race will take off at 8am. The path will include parts of Line Ave, Unadilla, Gilbert and Gladstone.