A Century Untold: The C.E. Byrd Story A Documentary release June 6 (all day) – The Alumni Association has partnered with Young Professionals Entertainment (YPE) and the Robinson Film Center to present the C.E. Byrd Centennial Documentary. “ A Century Untold: The C.E. Byrd Story” Tickets will go on sale this spring. This documentary will tell the story of C.E. Byrd High School, featuring many of its remarkable and accomplished graduates. From professional athletes and entertainers to educators and government officials, Byrd High School has been a cradle for nurturing extraordinary talent. As the school nears its 100th year of educating young minds, this documentary honors the countless individuals who have walked its hallways. The film is still in production, so if you know someone who should be interviewed, please let us know.