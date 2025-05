C. E. Byrd High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Shreveport Convention Center June 5 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm Join us at the Shreveport Convention Center for the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner honoring the 2024/2025 Hall of Fame Inductees. 5:30-6:30 Cocktail Hour, Dinner/Ceremony starts at 6:30 Ticket includes dinner. Cash bar available. Business Casual attire suggested.