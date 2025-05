C. E. Byrd High School - Decades Reunion June 6 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Friday, June 6th 6pm-9pm Let’s take over Texas Street in downtown Shreveport with a street party through the decades! The Alumni Association has worked with the class representatives to reserve 6 separate establishments along Texas Street to host the decade class reunions. Come join your decade (or visit another!) at one of these locations. Tickets are not required. 1950s and below will meet upstairs at Abby Singer’s Bistro inside Robinson Film Center

1960s will meet at 421 Texas Street

1970s will meet at The Missing Link

1980s will meet at Rhino Coffee

1990s will meet at Noble Savage

2000s and after will meet at Fatty Arbuckle’s in the Red River District under the Texas Street Bridge Make sure your information is current in the alumni database so you can stay up to date on all that is happening that weekend. Lots of security will be provided, valet will be located at the Robinson Film Center, golf cart transportation will be up and down Texas Street and shuttles from Hilton and Sam’s Town will be running.