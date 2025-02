2025 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory is now available

The 24th annual edition of Silver PagesSenior Resource Directory, by the publishers of the award-winning The Best of Times magazine, is now available for FREE pickup at many of our 270 distribution locations in Northwest Louisiana. It is also available for FREE download on our website at www.thebestoftimesnews.com and for viewing on our Silver Pages APP on Apple and Android devices.

The 2025 Silver Pages is the only comprehensive directory in Northwest Louisiana designed to help ‘those of us 50+’ locate providers, businesses, suppliers, agencies, and organizations for needed services, products, and information. Seniors, retirees, veterans, family members, and many others use this popular resource directory throughout the year as a convenient and user-friendly source of information and reference.

This year’s edition features over 50 categories, including an invaluable HOTLINES section, a listing of available Medicare plans, senior discounts, and government agencies.

A special note of thanks to the businesses and organizations who care enough about their community to make this priceless resource directory possible.