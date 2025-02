AARP Hosts Free Shredding in Shreveport on Saturday April 19th

Protect yourself from identity theft! Join us at our FREE Shred Day on Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA 71118.

Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents to be shredded onsite by a professional shred company. Suggested items include bank statements, canceled checks, credit card junk mail, and receipts with identifying information. Fight fraud! Shred it!

To reserve your spot CLICK HERE or call toll-free 877-926-8300