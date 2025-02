Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30, 2025

Come with family and friends and spend a great day packed with spectacular displays at the nation's premier strategic bomber base.

The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale Air Force Base with the support of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council.

Held for the first time in 1933, the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show is a full-weekend spectacular featuring displays of the latest, as well as historic, military and civilian aircraft and other related performers.

The Barksdale Defender of Liberty Air Show serves to enhance public awareness of U.S. Air Force capabilities and the Barksdale AFB mission through static displays and aerobatic performances. Likewise, it allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase Louisiana as the home of the B-52, pay tribute to service members, and support the recruiting arm of the United States Armed Forces