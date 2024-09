STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA on October 30 th to November 17 th in Shreveport Mark your calendars for the 118 th running of The State Fair of Louisiana, October 30 th through November 17 th at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.



The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but this year we are going to celebrate election day by being open on Tuesday, November 5 th ! We encourage everyone to go vote, then come out and enjoy a day (and evening) of rides, games and food.



Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. While at the fair, you will find shows and attractions, plenty of live music, and the largest livestock show in the state, all free with state fair gate admission. Special events will include the Senior Day Expo on October 30 th ; LRCA Finals Rodeo, Veterans Day Parade, Faith at the Fair, and Latino Day.



WE HAVE SOME BIG CHANGES TO ANNOUNCE!



The Carnival is going to look COMPLETELY DIFFERENT this year!

This year, Talley Amusements, one of the top midway providers in the country, is bringing a new look to the State Fair of Louisiana. As fairgoers enter the main gate, they will experience a grand entrance, new-to-the-region spectacular state-of-the art rides, and thousands of LED lights.

Need to charge your phone or change a diaper while at the fair? Talley will also be providing free charging stations and diaper changing stations, and you’ll be able to meet and take selfies with Talley Amusements’ mascot, Lil Tate.



UPDATED safety policies, including a new CLEAR BAG policy

The State Fair is updating the policy on bags brought onto the fairgrounds to be more aligned with other national, regional and local events.

Clear Bag Policy/ Approved Bags · Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” – a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.5” can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag. · One -gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) · Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” -approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. · Clear Fanny packs or backpacks that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” – a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.5” can be displayed on one side. · Medically necessary items (after proper inspection). · Diaper bags must be accompanied by a baby (after proper inspection). · Soft sided coolers for infants/family or dietary needs (after proper inspection). · All bags will be subject to search upon arrival and entry. Any bags or carry items that do not meet the approved criteria must be returned to vehicles. Note: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival and any bag that exceeds the permitted size will result in denied entry.



Many new safety policies were put into place in 2023 including a youth/minor policy, increased security, and additional surveillance cameras. To see familiarize yourself with them, please visit statefairoflouisiana.com



STATE FAIR DISCOUNTS

The Advanced Discount Ticket Sale Campaign will begin on Monday, September 23 rd and will run through October 29th. Advanced purchase provides savings of $5 to $10 per ticket!

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at statefairoflouisiana.com or at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods grocery stores.



OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION

State Fair Parking

Parking will be free for the entire run of the Fair.



State Fair Weekday Discounts

Gate Admission is free on weekdays until 3:00 p.m.

Opening day, October 30th, gate admission is $5.00

Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31st, is Three Dollar Day. ($3 admission and $3 rides.)

On Election Day Tuesday, November 5th, gate admission is $5.00

On Wednesdays (November 6th & 13th), gate admission is half price.

On Thursdays (November 7th & 14th), gate admission is half price.



For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, visit our website at:

www.statefairoflouisiana.com .