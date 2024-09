SRAC presents Shakes-Parody in the Park - The complete works of William Shakepeare (abridged)

September 21, 2024

In the fair land of Shreveport, the illustrious Trebuchet Players and the Shreveport Regional Arts Council doth invite thee to a night of unparalleled mirth and revelry beneath the stars. Mark thy calendars, for on the evenings of Friday, the 20th of September at 7 o’clock, and Saturday, the 21st of September at 2 and 7 o’clock, the Pavilion of Caddo Common Park shall transform into a stage of wondrous delight. Best of all, this grand spectacle requireth no coin (FREE), for admission is freely bestowed upon all who wish to attend!



On the Event:

‘Tis no ordinary performance, dear patrons, but a merry jest upon the Bard himself! Under the title “Shakes-Parody in the Park,” the Trebuchet Players shall present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” This lively and uproarious play doth take all 37 of Master Shakespeare’s works and distill them into a single evening’s frolicsome entertainment. Prepare to be whisked away on a whirlwind of comedy and farce as the Players dost lampoon the tales of yore with wit most sharp and humor most bounteous. Location: Caddo Common Park

869 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101