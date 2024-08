“Balance Does Matter” Presented by Marie Morgan & Susanne Tinsley September 17, 24, 30 & October 8, 2024 Time: 9:30am – 11:30 am Where: St. Mark’s Cathedral Church 908 Rutherford Street Shreveport, LA 71104 Admission: Free Participants will learn techniques to prevent falls and improve their balance, coordination, and strength. Info: Call Caddo Council on Aging at 318.676.7900 for more information and to register