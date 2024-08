2024 Louisiana Homesteader Conference on October 11 and 12 In light of the current uncertainties in the world, it is essential that we become more self-sufficient and responsible for producing our own food. Join us at the 2024 Louisiana Homesteader Conference, a family-friendly two-day outdoor event aimed at equipping attendees with valuable knowledge on homesteading, small-scale food production, and food preservation in backyard acreages. Whether you have a keen interest in homesteading or are simply curious, this event is perfect for you. Event Details: Friday, October 11, 2024 – 12 pm to 6 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024 – begins at 8:00 AM Location: 262 Research Station Drive, Bossier City, LA (Look for the giant LSU AgCenter red barn) Admission: Free Conference Highlights Expert Guidance - LSU AgCenter experts will be available to address any homesteading questions. Knowledgeable Speakers - Learn from experienced professionals in the field. Livestock Booths - Get insights on various topics including: · Backyard chicken and egg production · Small-scale beef production · Goat farming and products · Rabbit farming Vendors - Explore a variety of vendors offering homesteading supplies and products. Vendor spots are still available! ü Vendor reservations: Contact Donna Haynes @ 318-408-0971 or dhaynes@agcenter.lsu.edu Food Trucks: Enjoy a selection of food trucks throughout the event. Our objective is to empower participants in effectively managing their land, livestock, and natural resources. Come join us and gain the knowledge you need to become more self-sufficient in today's world. Corn Maze! Antique Tractors! Many Kid Friendly Activities!