Spring Plant Sale

April 6, 2024

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will host their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Red River Research Center, located at 262 Research Road, Bossier City off Highway 71-South, just past Parkway High School. Turn right at the Big Red Barn.

Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318)408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com.