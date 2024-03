Community-wide Butterfly Release

May 4, 2024

Saturday, May 4, 10 AM until Noon at Pioneer Heritage Center-LSUS Shreveport. A butterfly release is a beautiful way to reflect on the happy memories of our loved ones who have passed AND to celebrate the present. This fundraiser for The Hospice Promise Foundation is FREE and open to the public. This foundation helps hospice patients and families afford unexpected funeral expenses, and other non hospice related expenses they are unable to afford themselves. The event also features fun activities for children and adults, food, music, and inspirational readings, followed by the release of butterflies. You will also be given an opportunity to visit some of the homes in the Pioneer Heritage Center. The Butterfly group release is an option and requires registration in advance to guarantee a butterfly. Walk-up registration at the event is subject to butterfly availability. Deadline to register is April 25. To register or for more information call Heart of Hospice Shreveport at 318-865-7177 during business hours or email donald.francis@lhcgroup.com.