Senior Resource Breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport

March 13, 2024

Always Best Care of Shreveport and The Alzheimer's Resource Center invited seniors and their family members to attend a "Free" senior resource breakfast on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am at the Chick-fil-A location at 7010 Youree Drive in Shreveport. What to Expect: Complimentary breakfast for seniors Fall risk assessment Vital signs checkup Tips on aging safely in your home Tips on staying healthy Resources on Alzheimer's and Dementia