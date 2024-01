Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Shreveport and Bossier City during 2024

January 13, 2024

Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Shreveport and Bossier City during 2024: Krewe of Sobek Parade - Saturday, January 13th Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade - Monday, January 15th Krewe of Centaur Parade - Saturday, February 3rd Krewe of Gemini Parade - Saturday, February 10th Krewe of Highland Parade - Sunday, February 11th