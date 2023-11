Ark-La-Tex Genealogical Association Meeting

November 8, 2023

Saturday, November 11 from 1 to 3PM at the Broadmoor Branch Library, 1212 Capt Shreve Dr., Shreveport. Guest speaker is Liz Swaine, Executive Director of Downtown Development Authority. Her topic is “Downtown Shreveport: History, Mystery, Past & Present”. This event is free and open to the public. For information: Call 746-1851 or visit www.altgenealogy.com.