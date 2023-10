2023 Senior Day Expo Door Prize Entry Form

October 26, 2023 Files: TBT READERSHIP SURVEY for October 26th 2023.docx DOOR PRIZES ENTRY FORM for 2023 Senior Day Expo.docx Program outline for 2023 Senior Day.docx

If you are interested in having a door prize entry form prior to attending the Senior Day Expo on Thursday, October 26th from 10 am to 2 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, please open the file shown below and print the document. Also, I have included two other forms which you can print to take to the Senior Day Expo to possibly win additional prizes. Remember that you must separately visit the Prime Sponsors Booths (Aetna, Healthy Blue, and Wellcare) to register to possible win one of the Grand Door Prizes.