3 rd Annual Conference on Alzheimer’s and Dementia on November 3rd

“Engage, Empower, and Educate”

The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center presents the 3 rd annual conference on Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Bain Hall in First Methodist Church of Shreveport located at 500 Common Street from 9 am to 3 pm.

The goal of the conference is to provide engagement and empowerment tools for family members, caregivers, and professionals caring for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias by using a hands-on approach so that persons with all levels of cognitive impairment can engage, interact, and communicate with another, thus mitigating the negative effects of social isolation for themselves and their families.

Keynote speaker will be Nancy Brown who will discuss “Step into their shoes and cross the Street: Connecting Heart to Heart with older adults”. Other presenters will discuss “Day to Day Challenges for the Caregiver”; “Addressing depression in Elders”, “ The connection between diet and brain health”; “Navigating the different levels of care”; “Empowering yourself as a caregiver”; “The latest advancements in Alzheimer’s treatment and research”

For more information and tickets to attend, please call (318) 656-4800 or visit the website www.alzbridge.org