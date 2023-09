75th annual “RHAPSODY IN VIEW” Concert on November 4th and 5th

The Downtown Shreveport Lions Club presents the Centenary College Choir’s “RHAPSODY IN VIEW.” This annual concert will be held on November 4 th and November 5 th at First Baptist Church in Shreveport located at 543 Ockley Drive in Shreveport. The Saturday, November 4 th program is at 7 pm and the Sunday, November 5 th program is at 3 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance; $17 at the door; $10 for students

Tickets are available at all Porter Cleaners locations, from Centenary choir members, from Downton Shreveport Lion Club members, and at the Hurley School of Music.

For tickets, you may also call (318) 869-5235.

The proceeds from this concert are divided between two organizations. The Lion’s Club portion is used for their projects including sight conservation, Lions Eye Research Foundation, and the Louisiana Lions camp near Leesville.

For additional information, please contact David Henington at 318-773-4390.