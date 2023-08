Wreaths Across America Invites All Americans to Wave the Flag on September 12th On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, between 9-10 am ET, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling for the nation to join them in flag-waving to remind all Americans of the feeling we had – the pride in country, the unity and patriotism – which was expressed on the days following 9/11/01. The event will be hosted LIVE on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation. Volunteers, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders, and their families will all participate in a national flag-waving event intended to recapture the American pride and unity felt on September 12, 2001. WAA encourages the American public to join this weekly tradition starting on September 12 by sharing their pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry. You can also submit videos and photos easily on the following link: http://WreathsAcrossAmerica.memfox.io/flagwaving . Follow WAA on Facebook, share where you are participating, and share on your own social channels. This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. To sponsor a $17 wreath for an American hero or learn more about volunteering, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .