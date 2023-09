The 10th Year Celebration of Family Caregivers Wednesday, November 1, 2023 10:00 am to 1:00 PM Bill Cockrell Recreation Center 4109 Pines RD Shreveport, LA 71119 Free Community Event Hosted by Bonita Bandaries, Caregiver and Author of A Promise Kept Books to Celebrate November, National Family Caregivers Month Featuring: Proclamations from The President of the United States, City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Commission Recognition of Family Caregivers Speakers Information from community resources Refreshments Door Prize Drawings