Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event on September 7 th 2023 at 6 pm

Online auction is now Live!

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will host its 18 th annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event on Thursday, September 7 th at Bally’s Casino and Hotel located at 451 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport, LA 71101 beginning at 6 pm. Attendees will enjoy four types of hearty soups, a wine pull, an online auction, a raffle, and an Empty Bowls Scavenger Hunt. Each attendee will also take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl as a visual reminder of the bowls that need to be filled in our community.

Although the soups, wine pull, scavenger hunt and raffle are exclusive to attendees of the event, everyone can participate NOW in their “live” online auction. Just visit the Empty Bowls Online Auction 2023 to establish an account. Here is the link: https://events.readysetauction.com/foodbanknorthwestlouisiana/emptybowls2023

The online auction will close on Thursday, September 7 th at 8 pm.

For more information, please call (318)675-2400 or visit their website at www.foodbanknla.org