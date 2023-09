SHBA EXPO & TASTE 2023 on September 26th The Southern Hills Business Association invites the public to attend their 2023 SHBA EXPO and Taste on Tuesday, September 26 th at Summer Grove Baptist Church located at 8924 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport from 5 pm to 7 pm. Admission and Parking is free. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable information from the over 100 exhibitors. In addition, there will be many food samples from local merchants. Attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes.