AARP hosts Fraud and Identity Theft Workshop on September 13 th in Shreveport

The public is invited to attend a FREE in person event a “Fraud and Identity Theft Workshop” on Wednesday, September 13 th from 10 am to 11 am at the Cedar Grove/Line Avenue branch of Shreve Memorial Library located at 8803 Line Avenue in Shreveport. Have you ever been approached with a fraudulent office or been a victim of identity theft? Join us at this workshop to learn the latest data on fraud trends, as well as tips and resources to protect yourself and your family.

Please register for this free workshop by using this link

https://events.aarp.org/Fraud