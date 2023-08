AARP hosts “Reach out and play board games” event on Friday, September 15 th in Shreveport

Join AARP, the proud sponsor of Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play initiative, on Friday, September 15 th from 12 noon to 2 pm at Hamilton/South Branch of Shreve Memorial Library located at 2111 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport for an afternoon of play with classic board games—reimagined. Have fun through the power of play with Joy for All™ games like, The Game of Life Generations, Scrabble Classic, and Trivial Pursuit Generations. Bring your family and friends, and create meaningful social connections together through the power of play. These redesigned classic board games include new features such as easy-to-grasp game pieces, increased font size, and trivia that cater to players across generations.

All participants, including guests, must be at least 12 years old. Participants under 18 must play the same game as the adult accompanying them.

Registration is FREE, but you must register to attend. Space is first come, first served.

Please use this link to register to attend

https://events.aarp.org/ROAPGame_Shreveport