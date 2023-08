AARP Movies for Grownups in Shreveport on Thursday September 14 th at 10 am

Movie: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAflXqZ5xs0

Synopsis: From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

Screening Date: Thursday, September 14th at 10 am at Regal Theatre at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, Louisiana

Admission Fee: FREE, but must register in advance to receive confirmed ticket and seat

Effective on and after September 6th, please use this link to request a FREE ticket to attend this movie

https://events.aarp.org/GreekWedding_BossierCity