Archaeology Day Event in Shreveport on Saturday, September 16th

The public is invited to a FREE “Archaeology Day Event” on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum located at 2015 Greenwood Road in Shreveport, LA.

Free admission and free parking. This FREE event is for all ages and includes educational activities and demos. There also will be exhibits, display of the replica tools of the Caddo Indians; artifact preservation techniques, display of rocks and minerals, a mock archaeology lab; pottery making, basket weaving, blacksmithing, and much more

For more information, please call 318-632-2020