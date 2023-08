AARP offers a Free Legal Clinic offered in Shreveport on Saturday September 16 th at 10 am

Join attorneys in learning whether you have all your ducks in a row with your estate. There will be a “Legal Clinic – Managing your Legal Business” on Saturday, September 16 th from 10 am to 2pm at the Shreve Memorial Library, Hamilton Branch located at 2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118.

Free admission and Free parking. Topics of discussion will include Estate Planning 101 and Hurricane Laura and Disasters, and ways to keep your estate intact. There will also be available time for individual attorney consultation sessions.

Registration is encouraged but not required by visiting this link

https://events.aarp.org/LegalResourceFairshr