Six Pillars of Brain Health Workshop in Shreveport on April 19th It’s never too late to focus on your brain health! In this interactive session you will learn about the six pillars of brain health, activities that support brain health, and hopefully be inspired by others. This session is a good overview for anyone interested in learning more about brain health and will provide you with information on the latest research on brain health, lifestyle suggestions, and resources to learn more. WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 10:00 AM-11:00 AM WHERE: Shreve Memorial Library - Cedar Grove/ Line Ave. Branch 8303 Line Avenue Shreveport, LA 71106 HOST: AARP Louisiana To Register for this FREE Workshop, please visit this website https://events.aarp.org/ BrainHealth