“Sylvia” – A dinner Theatre Show on March 24th and March 26 th

The Shreveport Little Theatre and the Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program will present “Sylvia” a dinner theatre show on Friday, March 24th with dinner at 6 pm and show at 7:30 pm and on Sunday March 26th with brunch at 12 noon and show at 1:30 pm. Both events will be held at the LeBossier Event Center located at 4000 Industrial Drive in Bossier City. Tickets are $65 and includes dinner and show. “Sylvia” is a modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog.

As reservations will close on March 20th, please make your reservations now by calling 318-424-4439 or visit www.showtix4u.com