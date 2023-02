Paul Brock Irish Band at Caddo Common Park in Shreveport Common on April 12th On Wednesday, April 12th from 6 pm to 7:45 pm, the popular Paul Brock Irish Band will perform at this FREE concert at Shreveport Common located 800 Block of Texas Avenue in Downtown Shreveport, featuring a light, tenacious blend of instruments emphasizing mostly Irish music with a touch of American Old Timey, Bluegrass, French Canadian, and other Celtic traditions. For more information, www.shrevearts.org/ccpark