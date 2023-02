US Navy Band to perform at Caddo Common Park in Shreveport Common on March 24th On Friday, March 24th from 6 pm to 8 pm, the popular US Navy Band Group “Pride” delivers a high-energy performance covering the top-40 hits for all ages at Shreveport Common located 800 Block of Texas Avenue in Downtown Shreveport. This FREE event will also feature food trucks, bouncy house, and more for the whole family. For more information, www.shrevearts.org/ccpark