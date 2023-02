318 Day Event at Caddo Common Park in Shreveport Common on March 18th On Saturday March 18th from 2 pm to 8 pm a FREE event “318 Day” will be held at Caddo Common Park located at 800 Block of Texas Avenue in Downtown Shreveport. This event celebrates what makes our city, parish, and region great and that’s the food, the music and the art. For more information, www.shrevearts.org/ccpark